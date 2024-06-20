We Are China

Huangmao cross-sea channel fully connected

Ecns.cn) 10:44, June 20, 2024

The Huangmao Cross-Sea Bridge is fully connected in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, June 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

The cross-sea channel connects to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao (HZM) Bridge in the east, and merges into the Guangdong West Coast Expressway to access Kaiping, Taishan, Enping, Yangchun, and other areas farther to the west.

With total length of 31 kilometers, the channel is expected to be the world's largest three-tower cable-stayed bridge. It will effectively push forward interactive development between the Pearl River Delta and western regions in Guangdong Province.

