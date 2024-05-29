A bridge between the clouds

(People's Daily App) 16:29, May 29, 2024

Experience the awe-inspiring Aizhai Bridge in Hunan, suspended in the clouds. The Aizhai Bridge, a testament to China's engineering prowess, stretches over the Dehang Canyon. Boasting a main span of 1,176 meters and standing at a staggering 355 meters above the valley floor, it has etched its name in the annals of China's bridge construction history.

