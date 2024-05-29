Home>>
A bridge between the clouds
(People's Daily App) 16:29, May 29, 2024
Experience the awe-inspiring Aizhai Bridge in Hunan, suspended in the clouds. The Aizhai Bridge, a testament to China's engineering prowess, stretches over the Dehang Canyon. Boasting a main span of 1,176 meters and standing at a staggering 355 meters above the valley floor, it has etched its name in the annals of China's bridge construction history.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rongshan Yangtze River Bridge connected in Sichuan
- World's first cable-stayed bridge in alpine canyon landscape
- Discover beauty of Wuhan through bridges
- Lami River bridge under construction in Guizhou
- Construction of Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in progress
- Young engineers become tech backbone of world's highest bridge
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.