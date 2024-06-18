Home>>
Majestic Hangzhou Bay Bridge
(People's Daily App) 16:10, June 18, 2024
Check out the magnificent Hangzhou Bay Bridge in Zhejiang Province! The 36-kilometer-long bridge is one of the world's longest trans-oceanic bridges, connecting Jiaxing and Ningbo. It reduces the travel distance between Ningbo and Shanghai by 120 kilometers, bringing regional economic connections closer.
