Chinese aesthetics in herbal medicine

People's Daily Online) 11:23, June 18, 2024

Photo shows Chinese herbal medicine specimens displayed in the Central Plains Medical Sciences City, Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Have you ever wondered whether flowers can be used as materials for Chinese herbal medicine? In the Central Plains Medical Sciences City, located in Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province, a batch of Chinese herbal medicine specimens are displayed, showcasing the unique Chinese aesthetics.

In recent years, the overall pattern of the scientific and technological innovation of Henan has taken shape, featuring the Central Plains Medical Sciences City, the Zhongyuan Science and Technology City, and the Zhongyuan Agricultural Valley. As a significant component, the Central Plains Medical Sciences City has achieved a coordinated development of Chinese and Western medicine in all respects, further building Henan into a province with a strong traditional Chinese medicine sector.

Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.

Photo shows a specimen of the phalaenopsis flower in the Central Plains Medical Sciences City, Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows a specimen of Sanqi, or panax notoginseng, an herb mainly grown in southern China, in the Central Plains Medical Sciences City, Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Photo shows a specimen of the cyclamen persicum flower in the Central Plains Medical Sciences City, Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

