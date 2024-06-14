Researchers carry out 'physical examination' of TCM herbs in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 14:34, June 14, 2024

Photo shows the analytical test center of the research institute under Sichuan Neo-Green Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd. located in Pengzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hao Shuai)

Researchers carried out a "physical examination" of various types of traditional Chinese medicinal herbs at the analytical test center of the research institute under Sichuan Neo-Green Pharmaceutical Technology Development Co., Ltd. located in Pengzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

"The test center provides pretreatment preparation for various experiments on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), covering areas such as heavy metal detection, DNA identification, liquid phase processing, and routine inspections and tests," said a staff member.

The test center uses DNA barcoding techniques to evaluate the authenticity of TCM herbs, according to a researcher. At present, it has completed the authentication and evaluation of several kinds of geo-authentic TCM herbs in Sichuan, including Szechwan Lovage Rhizome, Dahurian Angelica Root, and Turmeric Root Tuber.

So far, the research institute has successfully applied for nearly 40 national standards and over 600 provincial standards for TCM granules. It is currently carrying out research into about 100 national and provincial standards for TCM medicines.

"Our goal is to maintain consistency from the source of TCM herbs to final TCM products," said Professor Hu Changjiang, a national-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor of TCM processing techniques.

