China's Jiangsu unveils plan to improve TCM services
NANJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province has announced a comprehensive plan to improve traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services, leveraging the unique strengths of TCM to elevate the overall quality of medical services.
As part of its strategy, Jiangsu will boost the capacity of TCM-focused institutions to handle outpatient and emergency services. The plan includes the establishment of multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment teams, aiming to strengthen the integration of TCM approaches within the health care system.
The economic powerhouse province will also enhance TCM services at the county level, encouraging community health services centers and township hospitals to offer clinical services that combine Chinese and Western medicine.
Additionally, the province is dedicated to fostering a supportive environment for the development of TCM. Medical institutions will be encouraged to provide personalized TCM services for patients.
