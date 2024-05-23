Scenic belt along river offers local people leisure space in E China
People take a walk at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2024. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows people walking at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Cai Dunhao/Xinhua)
Citizens ride bikes at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2024. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Xiang Zhonglin/Xinhua)
People enjoy themselves at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2024. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
People enjoy themselves at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2024. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Zhong Xueman/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows people walking at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
People walk with baby strollers at a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 22, 2024. Wuxi city is building a scenic belt along the Liangxi River in recent years to provide its local people with leisure space. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)
