China's Jiangsu welcomes its 1st all-cargo air route to Latin America

Xinhua) 09:11, April 17, 2024

NANJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A plane loaded with 54.6 tonnes of cross-border e-commerce goods on Tuesday departed from Wuxi City in east China's Jiangsu Province, bound for Mexico City.

The departure marked the launch of the first direct all-cargo air route linking Jiangsu with Latin America.

The service is operated by MasAir and will run three times each week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

At this time, cargo exported via the route will consist mainly of cross-border e-commerce goods, and imported goods will consist mainly of auto parts.

The route will inject new vitality into the development of Wuxi's cross-border e-commerce, as well as that of the entire Yangtze River Delta region, according to Wuxi Customs official Li Yufeng.

