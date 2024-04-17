Home>>
China's Jiangsu welcomes its 1st all-cargo air route to Latin America
(Xinhua) 09:11, April 17, 2024
NANJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- A plane loaded with 54.6 tonnes of cross-border e-commerce goods on Tuesday departed from Wuxi City in east China's Jiangsu Province, bound for Mexico City.
The departure marked the launch of the first direct all-cargo air route linking Jiangsu with Latin America.
The service is operated by MasAir and will run three times each week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
At this time, cargo exported via the route will consist mainly of cross-border e-commerce goods, and imported goods will consist mainly of auto parts.
The route will inject new vitality into the development of Wuxi's cross-border e-commerce, as well as that of the entire Yangtze River Delta region, according to Wuxi Customs official Li Yufeng.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2024 Qintong Boat Festival held in E China's Jiangsu
- Scenery of Jinhu water forest scenic spot in Jiangsu
- Foreign diplomats impressed by traditional culture, high-quality development in China's Jiangsu
- Foreign journalists experience China's new quality productive forces in Jiangsu
- Spring scenery of Jichang Garden in Wuxi, E China's Jiangsu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.