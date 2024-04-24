China's Jiangsu reports 6.2 pct GDP growth in Q1

NANJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Jiangsu Province in east China saw its gross domestic product (GDP) total over 3.1 trillion yuan (about 436.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up 6.2 percent year on year, local authorities said.

In the January-March period, the province's added value of industrial enterprises above the designated size saw a year-on-year increase of 9.5 percent. Data showed that the province's added value of private industrial enterprises above the designated size saw a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent, contributing to 62.2 percent of the total value increase.

The high-tech sectors contributed 50.2 percent of the total added value of industrial enterprises above the designated size, which underscores the ongoing success of industrial structural upgrading in Jiangsu as it pursues high-quality development.

In Q1, the province's output of solar batteries, lithium-ion car batteries, and charging piles grew by 19.6 percent, 23.1 percent, and 20.7 percent, respectively.

