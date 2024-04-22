Feature: Traditional Chinese medicine gains increasing recognition in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Patting the armpit and the elbow crease, stretching and yawning, hundreds of New Zealanders immersed themselves in a series of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) activities in Christchurch on Sunday.

Wang Lepeng, associate professor from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, explained to the audience why to do the pattings and knockings: "The liver likes you patting the armpit and stretching and yawning, and the heart likes knocking the elbow crease."

Local resident Felicity Smith experienced acupuncture treatment, tui na massage therapy and some TCM exercises at the "Chinese Language plus Traditional Chinese Medicine" lecture and exhibition held at the central library of Christchurch, the largest city in New Zealand's South Island.

Expressing her long-time interest in TCM, Smith shared how she incorporates TCM exercises into her daily health routine with great enthusiasm.

At the event, experts from TCM schools and associations from all over New Zealand gathered for exchanges with the TCM experts from the Chinese capital Beijing.

There were also video games about making TCM prescriptions for children to play at the exhibition.

Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying told the event that TCM has gradually taken root in New Zealand. In 2021, the New Zealand government agreed to regulate TCM practices covering acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, and the tui na massage therapy, among others.

Nowadays, more and more Kiwis have accepted TCM as a useful tool to protect their physical health, He said, adding TCM, with its unique theories and therapies, has proved to be effective and made a great contribution to the health of people worldwide.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, TCM has shown significant effects from prevention to treatment and recovery, earning recognition of the World Health Organization (WHO), she said.

"TCM has not only helped keep Chinese people healthy in thousands of years, but also made important contributions to the global healthcare industry," He said, adding China has always attached great importance to TCM's development, trying to keep it alive, make it better, and use it well.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and New Zealand, said the consul general, adding TCM emerges as a unifying force fostering deeper cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Wang Shanshan, deputy director of the Chinese Medicine Culture Center at the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, said at the Christchurch TCM Forum held on Monday that the event showcased the essence and allure of the TCM culture.

"TCM, a gem in the treasure trove of Chinese culture, embodies the holistic approach and profound philosophical notions of harmony between nature and humanity," Wang said, adding it offers insights into the human health and well-being.

The event offered New Zealanders a glimpse into the fascinating aspects of the Chinese medicine culture as well as a special experience, she said, adding they hope to make TCM more accessible to New Zealanders, and enhance the applicability and understanding in them.

The Christchurch TCM Forum was jointly organized by the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine and the Confucius Institute at the University of Canterbury, aiming to build a knowledge sharing platform on Chinese medicine.

