Feature: Maltese university TCM students experience moxa stick crafting

Wang Yimeng (Rear), a Chinese doctor from the Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine at the University of Malta, gives a lecture about moxa and moxibustion in Msida, Malta, on Feb. 1, 2024. Six students from the master's program in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and culture at the University of Malta on Thursday participated in a special class to learn the art of crafting moxa sticks used in moxibustion. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Six students from the master's program in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and culture at the University of Malta on Thursday participated in a special class to learn the art of crafting moxa sticks used in moxibustion.

Moxibustion is a form of therapy that entails the burning of mugwort leaves. Wang Yimeng, a Chinese doctor from the Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine at the university, curated the workshop, preparing several boxes of moxa and providing auxiliary tools such as plastic film, paper, round and slim sticks, scissors, and glue sticks.

The center, collaboratively established by the University of Malta and the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 2015, plays a pivotal role in promoting TCM education in Malta.

Before engaging in the hands-on creation of moxa sticks, Wang elucidated the medical functions of moxibustion and the step-by-step procedures of crafting moxa sticks through an instructional video.

Under Wang's guidance, the students carefully placed moxa on the film, rolled it with round sticks, and added a paper halfway through to encapsulate the moxa within. Despite their prior studies in TCM and some exposure to moxibustion, it was the first time for all of them to craft moxa sticks.

Immersed in the fragrance and light aroma of the moxa, each student dedicated almost half an hour to craft a moxa stick approximately 25 centimeters in length, personalized with their names upon completion.

"It is not easy but very interesting," said Elizabeth Muscat, a midwife at Malta's state Mater Dei Hospital.

Muscat, who began her master's program in TCM and culture in October 2022, said she is curious about TCM and its applications, particularly acknowledging acupuncture's effectiveness in treating various conditions.

TCM's positive medical effects are gaining recognition in Malta, with its popularity steadily rising, Muscat noted. She emphasized that TCM has been present in Malta for a long time.

The Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM), jointly established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994 in the city of Paola, opened in 2008 a TCM department at Mater Dei Hospital.

It was the first time TCM was practiced at an independent department in a state hospital in the European Union (EU) countries. Since 1994, around 250,000 Maltese patients have received TCM treatment.

Stephanie Zahra, a nurse at Mater Dei Hospital who used to have lower back pains, became interested in TCM after she tried acupuncture on herself. "It is very therapeutic and good for healing," she said, "It doesn't have as many contraindications as medicine."

Through the hands-on experience of crafting moxa sticks, students gained a deeper understanding of moxibustion, a crucial TCM treatment method, said Wang. She emphasized that this activity enhances their perception and experience of TCM and Chinese culture.

Looking ahead, Wang told Xinhua that a summer camp will be organized by the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine for students of the master's program in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and culture, scheduled for June 10 to July 5 this year.

Zahra said she was looking forward to attending the upcoming summer camp. She added that it was at a similar summer camp during her first visit to China about 9 years ago that her interest in TCM was ignited and she decided to pursue a master's program.

