China issues measures to support rehabilitation role of traditional Chinese medicine

Xinhua) 08:48, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China has released supportive measures to give full play to the role of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in the country's rehabilitation services, aiming to meet the people's increasing demand for improved medical services.

A set of guidelines made public by the national TCM administration on Thursday put forward eight measures to strengthen the establishment of rehabilitation departments at TCM hospitals.

According to the guidelines, more than 70 percent of second-tier TCM hospitals in China will have rehabilitation medicine departments by 2025.

As TCM has a unique edge in disease prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, the guidelines require hospitals to leverage TCM fully in the improvement and restoration of physical function in acute disease cases, as well as in the prevention of chronic diseases.

The document also encourages hospitals to integrate TCM rehabilitation therapies with Western medicine, and calls for efforts to expand access to TCM rehabilitation services in rural areas, enabling those in need to receive related services closer to home.

Chinese authorities have issued a plan to improve TCM rehabilitation services in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), aiming to give TCM full play in the field of rehabilitation and enhance related services.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)