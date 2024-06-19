A glimpse into beautiful wetlands in Dianchi Lake, SW China

People's Daily Online) 14:25, June 19, 2024

Photo taken on June 13, 2024 shows the view of wetlands along the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital city of southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Hu Zunhui).

As summer approaches, the green vegetation, the lucid water, the blue sky and clouds enhance each other’s beauty in wetlands along the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital city of southwest China’s Yunnan, making them a resort for tourists as well as a haven for diverse birds and plants.

In recent years, Kunming has made intensive efforts to promote wetland conservation and restoration along the Dianchi Lake. The city has built an ecological belt spanning 62,900 mu (4,193 hectares), mainly wetlands, improving the ecological environment along the lake.

The vegetation coverage rate in areas along the Dianchi Lake has increased to 81 percent from 13.1 percent in 2007, the number of plant species has risen to 303 from 232, and the number of bird species to 175 from 89, which highlight the remarkable achievements in biodiversity protection.

Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.

