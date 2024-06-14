Tourist attraction themed on culture, art gains popularity in SW China

Xinhua) 16:58, June 14, 2024

A tourist poses for photos at Dongfengyun town in Mile, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on June 13, 2024. Located in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dongfengyun town is a popular tourist attraction built with a main theme of culture and art. The unique architecture, rich art activities and beautiful natural landscape attract tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 13, 2024 shows a view of Dongfengyun town in Mile, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Located in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dongfengyun town is a popular tourist attraction built with a main theme of culture and art. The unique architecture, rich art activities and beautiful natural landscape attract tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Visitors watch a performance in a museum of Dongfengyun town in Mile, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on June 13, 2024. Located in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dongfengyun town is a popular tourist attraction built with a main theme of culture and art. The unique architecture, rich art activities and beautiful natural landscape attract tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists dressed in distinctive costumes take photos at Dongfengyun town in Mile, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on June 13, 2024. Located in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dongfengyun town is a popular tourist attraction built with a main theme of culture and art. The unique architecture, rich art activities and beautiful natural landscape attract tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Tourists take photos at Dongfengyun town in Mile, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on June 13, 2024. Located in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dongfengyun town is a popular tourist attraction built with a main theme of culture and art. The unique architecture, rich art activities and beautiful natural landscape attract tourists from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

