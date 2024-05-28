'So cute!' Yunnan golden monkeys queue for water

People's Daily Online) 09:58, May 28, 2024

Staff from the Yunling Nature Reserve in Lanping county, Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, recently captured precious footage of Yunnan golden monkeys queuing up to drink from a small waterhole.

During a patrol, workers from the local forestry and grassland administration also encountered several Yunnan golden monkeys on the same tree.

The Yunnan golden monkey, also known as the black snub-nosed monkey, is a rare and endangered primate unique to China and is under Class I state protection.

According to reports, there are three populations of Yunnan golden monkeys in the Yunling Nature Reserve.

Long-term monitoring has revealed that the monkeys' activities in the reserve primarily focus on foraging, with water drinking mainly concentrated during midday hours. The monkeys line up to drink in small family units.

A Yunnan golden monkey. (Photo provided by the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture Forestry and Grassland Administration)

A Yunnan golden monkey holding a baby. (Photo provided by the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture Forestry and Grassland Administration)

Yunnan golden monkeys leap and move through the forest. (Photo provided by the Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture Forestry and Grassland Administration)

(Intern Jiang Yinghan contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)