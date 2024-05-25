Tea Salon in Brussels showcases Yunnan's cultural heritage

Xinhua) 14:02, May 25, 2024

Teas from China are on display during the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The "Yaji Cultural Salon," or Tea for Harmony, held here Friday showcased the elegance and flavor of Yunnan tea, featuring an exhibition of its national intangible cultural heritage.

More than 130 Chinese, Belgian and European guests attended the opening ceremony at the China Cultural Centre in Brussels.

Located in southwest China, Yunnan is a renowned tea-growing region, producing dozens of geographically specified products such as Pu'er tea. Visitors had the opportunity to taste a variety of teas from Yunnan after attending a demonstration of tea preparation techniques.

Originating in China, tea has become so popular worldwide that May 21 is celebrated as International Tea Day. In traditional Chinese poetry, tea symbolizes the hospitality of the Chinese people.

"By organizing this Yaji Cultural Salon, we hope to make more friends through tea, showcasing the splendid ethnic songs and dances and the unique intangible cultural heritage of Yunnan," said Wu Gang, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Belgium.

Bernard Dewit, president of the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, noted that "China is open to Belgium, and Belgium is also willing to explore new prospects for cooperation with China, as demonstrated by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's visit to China earlier this year."

An artist creates a Chinese painting during the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Dancers perform during the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People attend the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A tea specialist demonstrates tea preparation techniques during the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Dancers perform during the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A dancer performs during the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A tea specialist demonstrates tea preparation techniques during the "Yaji Cultural Salon" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

