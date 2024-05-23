African youths explore Chinese tea culture on International Tea Day

(People's Daily App) 15:35, May 23, 2024

To mark International Tea Day on May 21, 2024, a group of African students were invited to experience the richness of Chinese tea culture during a tasting event in Beijing. At the event hosted by the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, African youths watched Chinese traditional tea-making, which was added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list in 2022. Let's hear what they had to say about tea and Chinese tea culture.

(Produced by Zhan Huilan and Wei Chengjun)

