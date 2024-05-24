Home>>
Trending in China | Lei Cha: Traditional Chinese tea-based beverage
(People's Daily App) 16:18, May 24, 2024
Lei cha, also known as ground tea or thunder tea, is a traditional tea-based beverage distinct to southern China's Hakka culture. It is a light and nutritious beverage that is prepared in various ways. Traditionally, tea, other herbs, and even crispy rice and nuts are ground with a large mortar and long pestle made from a guava tree.
