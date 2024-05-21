Home>>
Rain lily flowers bloom in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 10:16, May 21, 2024
This time-lapse video captures the stunning blooming of rain lily flowers in Daguan county of Zhaotong, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
Rain lily flowers, which typically have Chinese chive-shaped leaves and trumpet-shaped blooms, get their name because they suddenly blossom during heavy rains in spring and summer.
Photos
