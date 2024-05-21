Rain lily flowers bloom in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:16, May 21, 2024

This time-lapse video captures the stunning blooming of rain lily flowers in Daguan county of Zhaotong, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Rain lily flowers, which typically have Chinese chive-shaped leaves and trumpet-shaped blooms, get their name because they suddenly blossom during heavy rains in spring and summer.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)