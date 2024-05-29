Thrilling slackline show stuns spectators in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:51, May 29, 2024

The China (Yunnan) Adventure Tourism Development Conference and Adventure Tourism Event Series has opened in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, giving tourists a visual treat with a diverse range of extreme sports performances.

Zhang Liang, one of the most skilled slackline walkers in China, performed on a 15-meter-high slackline above the river in the Tiger Leaping Gorge scenic area. Zhang walked along a length of flat nylon webbing between cliffs and kept his balance by swinging his arms and through muscle control. His breathtaking performance was a showcase of strength and beauty, and was well integrated with the spectacular scenery, immersing tourists and spectators in an incredible visual experience.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

