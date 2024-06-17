View of Hani terraced fields in Yunnan
Tourists enjoy the view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourist attraction themed on culture, art gains popularity in SW China
- Thrilling slackline show stuns spectators in SW China’s Yunnan
- 'So cute!' Yunnan golden monkeys queue for water
- Tea Salon in Brussels showcases Yunnan's cultural heritage
- Rain lily flowers bloom in SW China’s Yunnan
- Colorful buffaloes attract attention in SW China's Yunnan
- Feature: Reading accessibility opens world to people with visual impairments in Yunnan
- Pic story: researchers strive to reduce risk of debris flow outbreak in China's Yunnan
- China's Yunnan sees tourism rebound in May Day holiday
- Digital nomads inject new vitality into southwest China tourist city
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.