Colorful Danxia landform in NW China attracts tourists
Tourists flock to the Colorful Danxia Scenic Spot in Zhangye, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huang Fan)
Tourists flock to the Colorful Danxia Scenic Spot in Zhangye, northwest China’s Gansu Province to experience the splendid scenery of the unique landforms.
Located at the northern foot of the Qilian Mountains, the Colorful Danxia Scenic Spot is known for its unusually shaped and brightly colored landform. The landforms are made of red sandstone from aeons ago, which have eroded over time to form many atypical rocks, creating a magnificent view.
Official data shows that the scenic spot received more than 15,000 visits on June 14, 2024, an increase of 44.6 percent year on year, serving as a testament to the boom of tourism in northwest China.
(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)
Photo shows the magnificent view of colorful Danxia landforms in Zhangye, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (People’s Daily Online/Huang Fan)
Photos
