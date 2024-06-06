Envoys from 23 countries kick off visit to NW China

June 5

LANZHOU, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of 32 ambassadors and senior diplomats from 23 countries started their visit to northwest China's Gansu Province on Wednesday.

The envoys, from countries such as Madagascar, Bahrain, Nepal, the Bahamas, and Slovakia, are scheduled to visit Lanzhou, the provincial capital, Dunhuang, a major stop on the ancient Silk Road, and other cities in Gansu.

Upon arriving in Lanzhou on Wednesday, the envoys visited Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Lanzhou LS Group Co., Ltd., a major petrochemical equipment manufacturer.

At Foci, the envoys showed great interest in the long history of the pharmaceutical company as well as its various Traditional Chinese Medicine products.

"We are learning a lot of great and new things," said Babagana Wakil, chargé d'affaires ad interim of the Nigerian Embassy in China. "We also think it's important to embrace Traditional Chinese Medicine because it is effective and useful."

During the visit to Gansu by these envoys, there will be a dialogue session focusing on cultural exchange along the ancient Silk Road, while an event promoting the Hexi Corridor will also be held.

The visit is jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency and the Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

