China's Gansu strives to improve people's incomes amid high-quality development

Xinhua) 14:20, June 14, 2024

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- In a bid to improve people's incomes, northwest China's Gansu Province has been successful in its endeavors to balance regional and industrial development, local authorities said on Thursday.

"Gansu's economic growth rate has remained among the top nationwide for seven consecutive quarters since 2022," said Ren Zhenhe, the provincial governor, at a press conference.

The government has focused on strengthening technologies and industries, while advancing development of the provincial capital and counties, according to Ren. He said that Gansu's economic aggregate reached 1.18 trillion yuan (165.8 billion U.S. dollars) last year, 2.2 times that of 2012.

Ren added that to achieve steady and long-term high-quality development, Gansu will continue to revitalize its old industrial bases, develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with local characteristics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)