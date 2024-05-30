14 people convicted of breaching national security law in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 14:49, May 30, 2024

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) - A Hong Kong court on Thursday ruled that 14 people were guilty of "conspiracy to subvert the state power" under the national security law in Hong Kong.

In 2021, 47 people, including anti-China disruptors Benny Tai Yiu-ting, former lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Lam Cheuk-ting and Alvin Yeung, were arrested and charged with breaching the national security law in Hong Kong for organizing or participating in the so-called "primary election" in 2020.

Of the 47 people, 16 of them pleaded not guilty. The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region today ruled that 14 of the 16 were found guilty and two were acquitted.

The 14 people convicted were Gordon Ng, Tat Cheng, Clarisse Yeung, Michael Pang, Kalvin Ho, Helena Wong, Sze Tak-loy, Gwyneth Ho, Raymond Chan, Owen Chow, Lam Cheuk-ting, Leung Kwok-hung, Ricky Or and Winnie Yu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)