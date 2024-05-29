Hong Kong police enforce Safeguarding National Security Ordinance with 6 people arrested

Xinhua) 13:06, May 29, 2024

HONG KONG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) on Tuesday arrested five women and a man aged between 37 and 65 on suspicion of committing "Offences in Connection with Seditious Intention," contravening Section 24 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

The HKPF conducted searches at the residences of five of the arrested persons with court warrants, and seized items relevant to the case, including electronic communication devices suspectedly used for publishing messages with seditious intention.

Investigation revealed that a woman, remanded in custody, had repeatedly published posts with seditious intention on a social platform anonymously with the assistance of the other five arrested persons since April 2024. The posts contain content provoking hatred towards China's central government, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the HKSAR judiciary, as well as inciting netizens to organize or participate in illegal activities.

This was a law enforcement action taken by the HKPF in accordance with the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. Offences in connection with seditious intention are very serious crimes, with a maximum penalty of up to seven years' imprisonment, said the HKPF.

