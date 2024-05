We Are China

Drone light show featuring Doraemon staged in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:31, May 27, 2024

A drone light show featuring Doraemon is seen in Hong Kong, south China, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A drone light show featuring Doraemon is seen in Hong Kong, south China, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A drone light show featuring Doraemon is seen in Hong Kong, south China, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A drone light show featuring Doraemon is seen in Hong Kong, south China, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A drone light show featuring Doraemon is seen in Hong Kong, south China, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

A drone light show featuring Doraemon is seen in Hong Kong, south China, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)