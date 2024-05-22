Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge receives over 10 mln passenger trips
Photo taken on March 30, 2024, shows vehicles arriving at Zhuhai Port on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The number of inbound and outbound passenger trips passing through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge at Zhuhai Port exceeded 10 million as of May 21, an increase of 127.7 percent year-on-year.
Photo taken on March 30, 2024, shows visitors queuing to pass a customs checkpoint at Zhuhai Port, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photo taken on March 30, 2024, shows visitors arriving at Zhuhai Port on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photo taken on March 30, 2024, shows visitors queuing to pass a customs checkpoint at Zhuhai Port, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
