Researchers complete survey on plants in Macao

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The South China Botanical Garden (SCBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently completed a survey on plants in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), the first of its kind, as part of the country's special program to investigate the biodiversity of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Four researchers from the SCBG's plant sciences center conducted the field survey on wild plants from May 6 to 10. The survey took place across four parks: the Seac Pai Van Park, the Ká Hó Reservoir Natural Park, the Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park and the Taipa Grande Natural Park. During the survey, the researchers exchanged information on plant surveys, ecological monitoring, and vegetation restoration with local staff, the SCBG said in a press release on its official website.

The data collected in this survey has enriched the information on plants in Macao and also supplemented the data of the National Wild Plant Germplasm Resource Center, it said.

Macao plays a crucial role in biodiversity conservation within the Greater Bay Area. This survey has provided a deeper understanding of the current status of plant diversity in Macao and the significant achievements made by Macao SAR government in biodiversity conservation, it said.

As an economic engine of China, the biodiversity-rich Greater Bay Area also faces challenges in biodiversity conservation.

China launched the special program in March 2023 to investigate and analyze the current status of biodiversity conservation and assess the impact of urbanization on biodiversity in the Greater Bay Area so as to provide scientific support for the area's ecological civilization construction and sustainable development.

Led by the SCBG, the program was undertaken by 11 leading institutions on wildlife research and study in south China.

