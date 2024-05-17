Shanghai pilots new measures to facilitate personnel exchanges between Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao

(People's Daily App) 15:15, May 17, 2024

Shanghai piloted new measures to facilitate personnel exchanges between Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao as part of the National Immigration Administration's (NIA) efforts to simplify the entry and exit application process. These new measures are designed to be inclusive, benefiting six categories of professionals who work in Shanghai, including scientific research, health, education and law. These professionals can all now apply for a multiple-entry endorsement valid for one to five years, with a stay of no more than 30 days in Hong Kong or Macao each time.

(Video source: City News Service)

