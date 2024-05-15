Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Home>>

In Numbers: China Brand Day 2024

(Ecns.cn) 13:10, May 15, 2024

China Brand Day 2024 events kicked off in Shanghai on Friday under the theme of "better quality, bright future for Chinese brands." Nearly 1,800 brands gathered at the events to tell the story of China's brand development.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories