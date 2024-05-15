Home>>
In Numbers: China Brand Day 2024
(Ecns.cn) 13:10, May 15, 2024
China Brand Day 2024 events kicked off in Shanghai on Friday under the theme of "better quality, bright future for Chinese brands." Nearly 1,800 brands gathered at the events to tell the story of China's brand development.
