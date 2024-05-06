32nd China Int'l Bicycle Fair kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:54, May 06, 2024

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

Brazilian exhibitors look at a bike displayed at the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

Visitors view a bike frame displayed at the booth of XDS during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

People visit the booth of VAN RYSEL during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

A young athlete performs at the booth of COOGHI during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

Athletes perform at the booth of COOGHI during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

A young athlete performs bicycle stunt show during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

Visitors talk at the booth of Phoenix during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

People take photos of a bike displayed at the booth of VAN RYSEL during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

A visitor tries a cycling racing game during the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024.

People visit the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in east China's Shanghai, May 5, 2024. The event kicked off here on Sunday, drawing about 1,460 enterprises to participate.

