Home>>
Shanghai releases new promotional video to attract global audiences
(People's Daily App) 15:17, April 28, 2024
Shanghai recently released the "Shanghai, Let's Meet" promotional video series to showcase its vibrant culture and attract global visitors. The latest installment, "Go and See Shanghai" (English version), offers a unique perspective on the city's dynamic urban development and the captivating charm of its culture. German and Korean versions were released in March.
(Video source: Shanghai Daily; Compiled by Liang Xiaojian)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai ports see rising vehicle exports in Q1
- Shanghai sees surge in inbound tourists in Q1
- World's largest Peppa Pig outdoor theme park to open in Shanghai
- Shanghai Metro stations accept foreign bank cards for ticket purchases
- Hong Kong, Shanghai to boost financial ties
- Popular dance 'Crested Ibises' staged at Shanghai Disney Resort for Earth Day
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.