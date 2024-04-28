Shanghai releases new promotional video to attract global audiences

(People's Daily App) 15:17, April 28, 2024

Shanghai recently released the "Shanghai, Let's Meet" promotional video series to showcase its vibrant culture and attract global visitors. The latest installment, "Go and See Shanghai" (English version), offers a unique perspective on the city's dynamic urban development and the captivating charm of its culture. German and Korean versions were released in March.

(Video source: Shanghai Daily; Compiled by Liang Xiaojian)

