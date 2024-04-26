Hong Kong, Shanghai to boost financial ties

Xinhua) 11:07, April 26, 2024

HONG KONG, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Shanghai on Thursday agreed to further enhance cooperation to boost the financial strength of both cities.

During a meeting in Hong Kong, representatives of the governments, financial regulators and exchanges of the two cities discussed issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments of financial services in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, cooperation in respect of cross-boundary Renminbi business, securities, futures, insurance, financial technology (fintech) and green finance as well as enhancing talent exchange.

Both sides agreed to work on the continuous enhancement of the mutual market access programs, such as Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, Bond Connect and Swap Connect, collaborate closely to implement the newly announced measures and explore further deepening of cooperation between the securities markets of the two places.

On insurance, both sides will facilitate exchange and cooperation in the industry on such development issues as risk management of Belt and Road projects, captive insurance and insurance-linked securities.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation on product development, services and innovation relating to green finance and enhance exchange and cooperation among fintech enterprises of the two places.

The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the HKSAR government and the Shanghai office for advancing international financial center development also agreed to take the lead in holding regular meetings to enhance exchanges and financial cooperation between the two cities.

