Home>>
Popular dance 'Crested Ibises' staged at Shanghai Disney Resort for Earth Day
(People's Daily App) 16:13, April 25, 2024
"Crested Ibises," Shanghai Dance Theater's popular dance performance, was staged at Wishing Star Park at Shanghai Disney Resort to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.
(Video source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's first Zootopia land opens at Shanghai Disney Resort
- World's first Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes visitors
- Shanghai sees surge in inbound tourists in Q1
- World's largest Peppa Pig outdoor theme park to open in Shanghai
- Shanghai Metro stations accept foreign bank cards for ticket purchases
- Trending in China | Chinese lion dance: Foshan lion head
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.