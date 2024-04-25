We Are China

Popular dance 'Crested Ibises' staged at Shanghai Disney Resort for Earth Day

(People's Daily App) 16:13, April 25, 2024

"Crested Ibises," Shanghai Dance Theater's popular dance performance, was staged at Wishing Star Park at Shanghai Disney Resort to celebrate Earth Day on April 22.

(Video source: City News Service)

