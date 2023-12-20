We Are China

World's first Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes visitors

Ecns.cn) 13:23, December 20, 2023

An opening ceremony is held at Shanghai Disney Resort, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

The world's first Zootopia land opened to the public at Shanghai Disney Resort on Tuesday, drawing many visitors.

