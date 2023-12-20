Home>>
World's first Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes visitors
(Ecns.cn) 13:23, December 20, 2023
An opening ceremony is held at Shanghai Disney Resort, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
The world's first Zootopia land opened to the public at Shanghai Disney Resort on Tuesday, drawing many visitors.
An opening ceremony is held at Shanghai Disney Resort, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
An opening ceremony is held at Shanghai Disney Resort, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
