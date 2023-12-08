Home>>
Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai shines against winter sunset
By JeremyZhao (People's Daily App) 16:30, December 08, 2023
Aerial footage captured on November 21, 2023, shows the stunning beauty of the Oriental Pearl Tower against the enchanting backdrop of an early winter sunset in Shanghai, East China.
(Video by JeremyZhao; Text compiled by Zhu Yurou)
Photos
