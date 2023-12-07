A cinematic walk in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 16:23, December 07, 2023

Welcome to this cinematic city walk of Shanghai! Join Arina on a journey through time as she visits one of Shanghai's most iconic spots dedicated to the cinematic arts — the Film Books Café (Film Time Bookstore) on Anfu Road. From there, follow us for an exclusive look at the rich cinematic history of 52 Yongfu Road, which is not open to the public. Don't miss this chance to explore the breathtaking interiors of this building from 1932 — they exude sheer elegance! Then, follow us to Wukang Road and the Actors' Troupe of Shanghai Film Group.

(Video source: City News Service)

