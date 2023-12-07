Home>>
China unveils plan to promote high-level institutional opening-up of Shanghai FTZ
(Xinhua) 16:24, December 07, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has issued a comprehensive plan to promote the high-level institutional opening up of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) by aligning it with high-standard international economic and trade rules.
