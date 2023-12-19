World's first Zootopia land launched at Shanghai Disney Resort

Xinhua) 16:00, December 19, 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disney Resort on Tuesday unveiled the world's first Zootopia land as the Walt Disney Company looks to further tap the growing Chinese travel market.

The new themed land, based on the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios movie "Zootopia," will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Shanghai Disney Resort announced.

This follows the opening of the world's first "Frozen"-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland in November. The new themed lands in Shanghai and Hong Kong are spurring the forthcoming New Year's travel market in East Asia.

Zootopia is the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland. Its construction started in December 2019.

Shanghai Disney Resort opened with six themed lands on June 16, 2016. Its seventh land and first major expansion, Disney Pixar Toy Story Land, opened in 2018, which made Shanghai Disneyland the fastest-expanding Disneyland worldwide.

