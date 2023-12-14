Living in Shanghai: A historic apartment with a balance of simplicity and individuality

(People's Daily App) 15:38, December 14, 2023

Frenchman Thibaut Lefebvre, who works in product development in the cosmetic industry, has been living in Shanghai for more than seven years. His current apartment is the third place in the city he has called home. This historic apartment has a unique beauty with a balance of relaxed simplicity and a sense of individuality. Check out the video to get a glimpse of this charming apartment.

(Video source: City News Service)

