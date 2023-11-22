Living in Shanghai: How to decorate a Shanghai-style apartment?

(People's Daily App) 14:08, November 22, 2023

Camden Hauge, an American entrepreneur who spent the majority of her time managing her food and beverage companies, has never realized the value of nesting and being "at home." Things changed after she and her boyfriend Lucas Sin moved into their current apartment. Check out the video to get a glimpse of their charming apartment.

(Source: City News Service)

