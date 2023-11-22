Home>>
Living in Shanghai: How to decorate a Shanghai-style apartment?
(People's Daily App) 14:08, November 22, 2023
Camden Hauge, an American entrepreneur who spent the majority of her time managing her food and beverage companies, has never realized the value of nesting and being "at home." Things changed after she and her boyfriend Lucas Sin moved into their current apartment. Check out the video to get a glimpse of their charming apartment.
(Source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai: City of the future
- Shanghai sees foreign trade growth in Jan-Oct
- City view of Shanghai
- Why do expats love Shanghai?
- Shanghai in the Eyes of Global Executives: Tishman Speyer CEO on how Shanghai fuels the future of development
- Shanghai: A dream city with rich Oriental charm and international lifestyle
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.