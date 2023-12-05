Home>>
50 expatriates honored with Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award for city development
(People's Daily App) 16:18, December 05, 2023
Fifty expatriates from 15 countries received the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award on December 3 for contributing to the city's development. Watch the video for their thoughts on the award and living in Shanghai.
(Video source: City News Service)
