50 expatriates honored with Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award for city development

(People's Daily App) 16:18, December 05, 2023

Fifty expatriates from 15 countries received the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award on December 3 for contributing to the city's development. Watch the video for their thoughts on the award and living in Shanghai.

(Video source: City News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)