Languages

Archive

Friday, November 10, 2023

Home>>

Exploring Shenyang's Laobeishi: Get ready to spend

(People's Daily Online) 16:13, November 10, 2023

Join us as we spend an evening in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning Province, during the middle of the week to find out how the local night market is doing in northeast China.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories