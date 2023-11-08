Home>>
Acrobatics in Hebei 丨Hard-working foreign learners
(People's Daily App) 16:02, November 08, 2023
Over the past two decades the Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School has helped train nearly 500 acrobats from 23 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. This year the school initiated an acrobatics training course for people from developing countries and admitted 18 students from Sierra Leone, Cambodia and Laos for three months' study and training. How do these foreign trainees feel about their journey to Wuqiao? Let's ask them.
(Source: Great Wall New Media)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- French vlogger gains fame, family in small Chinese city
- BRI in the eyes of media representatives: Building an interconnected world for common development
- Savoring Pakistani flavors in NE China's Harbin
- 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival held in Hebei
- Shanghai in the Eyes of Global Executives: A beacon of innovation and opportunity
- "China in Maltese Eyes" book launched in Valletta
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.