Acrobatics in Hebei 丨Hard-working foreign learners

(People's Daily App) 16:02, November 08, 2023

Over the past two decades the Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School has helped train nearly 500 acrobats from 23 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. This year the school initiated an acrobatics training course for people from developing countries and admitted 18 students from Sierra Leone, Cambodia and Laos for three months' study and training. How do these foreign trainees feel about their journey to Wuqiao? Let's ask them.

