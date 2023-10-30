19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival held in Hebei
Acrobats perform during the awarding ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Tianqi)
The awarding ceremony was held in Wuqiao, China's "hometown of acrobatics" on Sunday. Founded in 1987, the festival showcased the highest level and the latest achievements in the world of acrobatics.
Acrobats perform during the awarding ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Tianqi)
Acrobats perform during the awarding ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Tianqi)
Acrobats perform during the awarding ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Tianqi)
An acrobat performs during the awarding ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Tianqi)
Acrobats perform during the awarding ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Tianqi)
Photos
Related Stories
- A dazzling journey to acrobatics in Wuqiao
- In pics: opening ceremony of 19th China Wuqiao Int'l Circus Festival in Shijiazhuang
- 13-year-old girl's acrobatics dream shines in N China's Wuqiao
- Gravity-defying bamboo-bending acrobatics
- Chinese acrobatic dancer puts on dazzling performance
- Foreign trainees complete online training at Chinese acrobatics school
- Chinese acrobatics school offers online training for foreign trainees
- Chinese acrobatics troupe puts on new year performance in Cyprus
- Cangzhou: "the home of acrobatics" in China
- Learning acrobatics from as far away as Sudan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.