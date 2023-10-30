19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival held in Hebei

Ecns.cn) 14:09, October 30, 2023

Acrobats perform during the awarding ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Tianqi)

The awarding ceremony was held in Wuqiao, China's "hometown of acrobatics" on Sunday. Founded in 1987, the festival showcased the highest level and the latest achievements in the world of acrobatics.

