13-year-old girl's acrobatics dream shines in N China's Wuqiao

09:25, August 08, 2023 By Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Zhou Linjia, Zhao Zhao, Álvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

Wuqiao County in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, is renowned worldwide for its acrobatics.

There is a saying here: "All people in Wuqiao, even 99-year-olds and toddlers, are acrobats."

At the age of 13, Zhang Chunyue, a student at the Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School, is already an experienced acrobat. Six years ago, she was captivated by the impressive acrobatic performances on television and developed an interest in the sport, prompting her to come to Wuqiao to study it.

"One minute on stage takes ten years of hard work." Everyday, in addition to the basics like splits and leg stretches, Zhang Chunyue also practices somersaults, as well as spinning plates, diabolo and foot juggling.

Over the past six years, she has paid for her sacrifice in sweat and tears, but despite her young age, she says she "enjoys those challenging and difficult movements."

Zhang Chunyue admires her senior fellow students who perform on stage, saying, “Our senior students performed at the Spring Festival Gala. They are amazing and I admire them very much. I hope to perform on stage in the future, so that my parents can see me on TV, and more people can experience the charm of acrobatics."

