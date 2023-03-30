Home>>
Gravity-defying bamboo-bending acrobatics
(People's Daily App) 15:55, March 30, 2023
Watch these incredible Chinese acrobats defy gravity, using a bamboo pole, a unicycle, and their extraordinary skills.
Can the bamboo hold up? See for yourself!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
