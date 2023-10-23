In pics: opening ceremony of 19th China Wuqiao Int'l Circus Festival in Shijiazhuang

Xinhua) 09:57, October 23, 2023

An acrobat performs at the opening ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 20, 2023. The 10-day event, which opened here on Friday, will showcase the latest developments in the world of acrobatics and circus arts. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Acrobats perform at the opening ceremony of the 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 20, 2023. The 10-day event, which opened here on Friday, will showcase the latest developments in the world of acrobatics and circus arts. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

