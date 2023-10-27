BRI in the eyes of media representatives: Building an interconnected world for common development
Eight media representatives of the first Silk Road Global News Awards winners and finalists visited six cities in Beijing, Sichuan and Guangdong from October 20 to 26. During the trip, the eight journalists observed China from their perspectives and gained a deeper understanding of the Belt and Road Imitative (BRI). At the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing, on October 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for building an open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development. Click on the video to see how the media representatives understand the significance of “building an interconnected world for common development.” (Coordination: Li Fang; Planning: Shi Pengfei; Moderation: Chen Zhenkai; Video: Liang Xiaojian, Wang Ruxin, Dong Xingchen, Qiao Xinyan and Yan Yuxi; Text: Liang Xiaojian)
